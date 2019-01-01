QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
7.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.72
Shares
4.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
4Fun Media SA operates in the television market in Poland. It operates 4FUN.TV and 4FUN DANCE television stations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

4Fun Media Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 4Fun Media (FUNWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 4Fun Media (OTCEM: FUNWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 4Fun Media's (FUNWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 4Fun Media.

Q

What is the target price for 4Fun Media (FUNWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 4Fun Media

Q

Current Stock Price for 4Fun Media (FUNWF)?

A

The stock price for 4Fun Media (OTCEM: FUNWF) is $1.842183 last updated Wed Aug 14 2019 15:52:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 4Fun Media (FUNWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 4Fun Media.

Q

When is 4Fun Media (OTCEM:FUNWF) reporting earnings?

A

4Fun Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 4Fun Media (FUNWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 4Fun Media.

Q

What sector and industry does 4Fun Media (FUNWF) operate in?

A

4Fun Media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.