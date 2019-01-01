Fullnet Communications Inc is an integrated communications provider. The company through its subsidiaries, provides high quality, reliable and scalable Internet access, web hosting, local telephone service, equipment colocation, customized live help desk outsourcing services, mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls, as well as advanced voice and data solutions. The company derives the majority of its revenue and its customers from three primary types of service Mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; Equipment colocation and related services; and Customized live help desk outsourcing service.