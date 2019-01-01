QQQ
Range
0.42 - 0.51
Vol / Avg.
9K/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 1.75
Mkt Cap
7.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.51
P/E
6.38
EPS
0.01
Shares
17.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Fullnet Communications Inc is an integrated communications provider. The company through its subsidiaries, provides high quality, reliable and scalable Internet access, web hosting, local telephone service, equipment colocation, customized live help desk outsourcing services, mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls, as well as advanced voice and data solutions. The company derives the majority of its revenue and its customers from three primary types of service Mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; Equipment colocation and related services; and Customized live help desk outsourcing service.

Fullnet Communications Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fullnet Communications (FULO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fullnet Communications (OTCPK: FULO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fullnet Communications's (FULO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fullnet Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Fullnet Communications (FULO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fullnet Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for Fullnet Communications (FULO)?

A

The stock price for Fullnet Communications (OTCPK: FULO) is $0.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:59:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fullnet Communications (FULO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fullnet Communications.

Q

When is Fullnet Communications (OTCPK:FULO) reporting earnings?

A

Fullnet Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fullnet Communications (FULO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fullnet Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Fullnet Communications (FULO) operate in?

A

Fullnet Communications is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.