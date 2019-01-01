Fujimi Inc is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of synthetic precision abrasives materials. The company offers abrasives for silicon wafers and other semiconductor substrates, chemical mechanical planarization products which are required for multilayered circuits on semiconductor chips, and abrasives for computer hard disks. In addition, it also provides various materials that are used in electronic components, and thermal spray material related to the engine, and many more. The company operates in four geographical regions, including Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe.