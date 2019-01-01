Fubon Financial Holdings Co Ltd is a full-service financial holding company engaging in financial planning, banking, securities, futures, insurance, financial bills, credit cards, venture capital, and investments in foreign financial institutions. Fubon Financial also wholly owns a sports lottery subsidiary. The company primarily operates in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. As measured by investment gains, the group primarily engages in life insurance, followed by commercial banking activities. The group's strategy emphasizes cross-selling among its subsidiaries and the incorporation of financial technology to improve customer service.