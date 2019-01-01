Fuego Enterprises Inc is engaged in providing a media platform focused on creating and publishing original content about and from Cuba directly with distribution on both sides of the Florida Straits. Its products include magazines and portals. The company publishes two magazines, including OnCuba and ART OnCuba, which are monthly and quarterly bilingual magazine publications with national distribution. Its magazines are distributed through Barnes & Noble stores in the United States, as well as in Cuba. In addition, it is also engaged in entertainment, telecommunication, travel, and real estate-related activities.