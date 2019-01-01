QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Funai Electric Co Ltd is in the business of the manufacture and sale of audio-visual equipment. Its products are lcd tvs, dvd and bd related products, printers and antennas. It offers products under its own licenced brands such as Funai, Philips, Magnavox, Dx Broadrec, Emerson and Sanyo. The company operates in Japan, North and Central America, Europe and Asia.

Funai Electric Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Funai Electric (FUAIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Funai Electric (OTC: FUAIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Funai Electric's (FUAIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Funai Electric.

Q

What is the target price for Funai Electric (FUAIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Funai Electric

Q

Current Stock Price for Funai Electric (FUAIY)?

A

The stock price for Funai Electric (OTC: FUAIY) is $1.7499 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Funai Electric (FUAIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 25, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Funai Electric (OTC:FUAIY) reporting earnings?

A

Funai Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Funai Electric (FUAIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Funai Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Funai Electric (FUAIY) operate in?

A

Funai Electric is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTC.