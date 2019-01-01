|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Funai Electric (OTC: FUAIY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Funai Electric.
There is no analysis for Funai Electric
The stock price for Funai Electric (OTC: FUAIY) is $1.7499 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 25, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Funai Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Funai Electric.
Funai Electric is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTC.