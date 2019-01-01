Fuller Smith & Turner PLC is a family-owned and operator of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company functions through two segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels and Tenanted Inns. Managed Pubs and Hotels, which comprises managed pubs, managed hotels, Bel & The Dragon, and Cotswold Inns & Hotels. Tenanted Inns, which comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. Managed Pubs and Hotels segment generates most of the revenue for the company.