Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
12.3K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
122.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Fortem Resources Inc is a diversified natural resource company. The company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and Canada. It focuses on developing quality energy projects with lower risk profiles and identified upside potential. The company's resource includes oil and gas resource and mining resource. Its oil and gas resource consists of Big-lake energy, Black dragon energy, Colony energy, and Rolling rock resources. The mining resource includes City of the gold project which is approximately 465 square kilometers on-site hydropower, water, and infrastructure project which covers approximately 100 surface gold mines in Myanmar.

Fortem Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortem Resources (FTMRQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortem Resources (OTCEM: FTMRQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fortem Resources's (FTMRQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fortem Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Fortem Resources (FTMRQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fortem Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortem Resources (FTMRQ)?

A

The stock price for Fortem Resources (OTCEM: FTMRQ) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 17:34:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fortem Resources (FTMRQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortem Resources.

Q

When is Fortem Resources (OTCEM:FTMRQ) reporting earnings?

A

Fortem Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fortem Resources (FTMRQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortem Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortem Resources (FTMRQ) operate in?

A

Fortem Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.