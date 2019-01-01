QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.66 - 7.86
Vol / Avg.
2.7K/4.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.92 - 11.51
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.7
P/E
9.35
EPS
0.24
Shares
233.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 1:36PM
Lundin Gold Inc is a gold mining company focused on Fruta del Norte gold project. The Fruta del Norte gold project in Southeast Ecuador consists of more than 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. Its exploration activities are conducted in Ecuador, while the corporate activities in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lundin Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Lundin Gold (FTMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lundin Gold (OTCPK: FTMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lundin Gold's (FTMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lundin Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Lundin Gold (FTMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lundin Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Lundin Gold (FTMNF)?

A

The stock price for Lundin Gold (OTCPK: FTMNF) is $7.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lundin Gold (FTMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lundin Gold.

Q

When is Lundin Gold (OTCPK:FTMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Lundin Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lundin Gold (FTMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lundin Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Lundin Gold (FTMNF) operate in?

A

Lundin Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.