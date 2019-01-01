QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/97.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
23.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
931.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bidstack Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based native in-game advertising company. It is engaged in developing software technology to place programmatic advertising campaigns directly into video games via SDK or API. Its technology is used by game publishers and developers, advertising agencies, and programmatic advertising platforms. Its model is to secure exclusive access to the native in-game advertising space within video games from the game developers or publishers and then to sell that advertising space either direct to specific brands or through programmatic advertising platforms.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bidstack Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bidstack Group (FTBGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bidstack Group (OTCGM: FTBGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bidstack Group's (FTBGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bidstack Group.

Q

What is the target price for Bidstack Group (FTBGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bidstack Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Bidstack Group (FTBGF)?

A

The stock price for Bidstack Group (OTCGM: FTBGF) is $0.025 last updated Thu Oct 14 2021 14:58:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bidstack Group (FTBGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bidstack Group.

Q

When is Bidstack Group (OTCGM:FTBGF) reporting earnings?

A

Bidstack Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bidstack Group (FTBGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bidstack Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Bidstack Group (FTBGF) operate in?

A

Bidstack Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.