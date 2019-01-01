Bidstack Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based native in-game advertising company. It is engaged in developing software technology to place programmatic advertising campaigns directly into video games via SDK or API. Its technology is used by game publishers and developers, advertising agencies, and programmatic advertising platforms. Its model is to secure exclusive access to the native in-game advertising space within video games from the game developers or publishers and then to sell that advertising space either direct to specific brands or through programmatic advertising platforms.