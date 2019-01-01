QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:09AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Sound Bank WA is a commercial bank. It offers banking services tailored for business and personal financial needs. Some of its services are checking and savings, loans, cash management, equipment financing, personal banking, online banking, and other related services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Sound Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Sound (FSWA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Sound (OTCPK: FSWA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Sound's (FSWA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Sound.

Q

What is the target price for First Sound (FSWA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Sound

Q

Current Stock Price for First Sound (FSWA)?

A

The stock price for First Sound (OTCPK: FSWA) is $6.91 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:27:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Sound (FSWA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Sound.

Q

When is First Sound (OTCPK:FSWA) reporting earnings?

A

First Sound does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Sound (FSWA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Sound.

Q

What sector and industry does First Sound (FSWA) operate in?

A

First Sound is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.