QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
First State Bank NJ provides personal and commercial banking services. The bank offers checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, overdraft protection, and credit cards, online banking and other services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First State Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First State (FSNJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First State (OTCEM: FSNJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First State's (FSNJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First State.

Q

What is the target price for First State (FSNJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First State

Q

Current Stock Price for First State (FSNJ)?

A

The stock price for First State (OTCEM: FSNJ) is $0.001 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 17:34:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First State (FSNJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First State.

Q

When is First State (OTCEM:FSNJ) reporting earnings?

A

First State does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First State (FSNJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First State.

Q

What sector and industry does First State (FSNJ) operate in?

A

First State is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.