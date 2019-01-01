QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
1st Summit Bancorp Johnstown Inc through its subsidiaries provides banking, trust, financial and investment services to individuals and businesses. The company offers personal loans, business loans, E-banking solutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

1st Summit Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 1st Summit Bancorp (FSMK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 1st Summit Bancorp (OTCPK: FSMK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 1st Summit Bancorp's (FSMK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 1st Summit Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for 1st Summit Bancorp (FSMK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 1st Summit Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for 1st Summit Bancorp (FSMK)?

A

The stock price for 1st Summit Bancorp (OTCPK: FSMK) is $132.5 last updated Tue Jan 19 2021 20:20:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 1st Summit Bancorp (FSMK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1st Summit Bancorp.

Q

When is 1st Summit Bancorp (OTCPK:FSMK) reporting earnings?

A

1st Summit Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 1st Summit Bancorp (FSMK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 1st Summit Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does 1st Summit Bancorp (FSMK) operate in?

A

1st Summit Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.