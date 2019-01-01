Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager that manages assets worth more than five billion dollars. These funds provide innovative and flexible financing solutions to small and mid-sized companies across their capital structures, primarily in connection with investments by private equity sponsors. The company provides credit solutions across the capital structure, including one-stop financing, unitranche debt, senior secured debt, mezzanine debt, equity co-investments and venture debt financing. The company derives its revenues from management fees which are driven by the amount of the assets under management and quarterly investment performance of the Fifth Street Funds.