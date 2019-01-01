QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager that manages assets worth more than five billion dollars. These funds provide innovative and flexible financing solutions to small and mid-sized companies across their capital structures, primarily in connection with investments by private equity sponsors. The company provides credit solutions across the capital structure, including one-stop financing, unitranche debt, senior secured debt, mezzanine debt, equity co-investments and venture debt financing. The company derives its revenues from management fees which are driven by the amount of the assets under management and quarterly investment performance of the Fifth Street Funds.

Fifth Street Asset Mgmt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (FSAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (OTC: FSAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fifth Street Asset Mgmt's (FSAM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fifth Street Asset Mgmt.

Q

What is the target price for Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (FSAM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (OTC: FSAM) was reported by Deutsche Bank on August 25, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.25 expecting FSAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44226.24% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (FSAM)?

A

The stock price for Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (OTC: FSAM) is $0.0141 last updated Wed Jun 30 2021 15:07:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (FSAM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2015.

Q

When is Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (OTC:FSAM) reporting earnings?

A

Fifth Street Asset Mgmt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (FSAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fifth Street Asset Mgmt.

Q

What sector and industry does Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (FSAM) operate in?

A

Fifth Street Asset Mgmt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.