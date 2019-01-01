Fairwood Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the operation of fast-food restaurants and property investments. The group manages its operations by two divisions, based on the geographic location, namely Hong Kong restaurants, and Mainland China restaurants. It derives a majority of the revenue from operating restaurants in Hong Kong. Its eateries portfolio comprises crispy fried snacks, chicken wings, chicken curry with white rice, spaghetti, salads, and desserts, among other items.