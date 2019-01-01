QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/51.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.01 - 2.32
Mkt Cap
285M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
129.6M
Outstanding
Fairwood Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the operation of fast-food restaurants and property investments. The group manages its operations by two divisions, based on the geographic location, namely Hong Kong restaurants, and Mainland China restaurants. It derives a majority of the revenue from operating restaurants in Hong Kong. Its eateries portfolio comprises crispy fried snacks, chicken wings, chicken curry with white rice, spaghetti, salads, and desserts, among other items.

Fairwood Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fairwood Holdings (FRWDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fairwood Holdings (OTCPK: FRWDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fairwood Holdings's (FRWDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fairwood Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Fairwood Holdings (FRWDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fairwood Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Fairwood Holdings (FRWDF)?

A

The stock price for Fairwood Holdings (OTCPK: FRWDF) is $2.2 last updated Tue Jun 30 2020 13:32:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fairwood Holdings (FRWDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fairwood Holdings.

Q

When is Fairwood Holdings (OTCPK:FRWDF) reporting earnings?

A

Fairwood Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fairwood Holdings (FRWDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fairwood Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Fairwood Holdings (FRWDF) operate in?

A

Fairwood Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.