QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
762.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Far East Consortium International Ltd is a regional conglomerate operating in property development, hospitality, and car parking ventures. The property development division contributes around half of the company's revenue. Its portfolio of properties spans mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The projects comprise of a mix of residential, hotel, and resort development. The group operates a hotel business through its subsidiary, Dorsett Hospitality International. Most of the hotel revenue is generated from the Hong Kong market. The car park division represents a smaller portion of the business, which is involved in managing both third-party and self-owned car parks.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Far East Consortium Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Far East Consortium Intl (FRTCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Far East Consortium Intl (OTCPK: FRTCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Far East Consortium Intl's (FRTCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Far East Consortium Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Far East Consortium Intl (FRTCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Far East Consortium Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Far East Consortium Intl (FRTCF)?

A

The stock price for Far East Consortium Intl (OTCPK: FRTCF) is $0.315 last updated Fri Oct 22 2021 16:35:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Far East Consortium Intl (FRTCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Far East Consortium Intl.

Q

When is Far East Consortium Intl (OTCPK:FRTCF) reporting earnings?

A

Far East Consortium Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Far East Consortium Intl (FRTCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Far East Consortium Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Far East Consortium Intl (FRTCF) operate in?

A

Far East Consortium Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.