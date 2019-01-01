Far East Consortium International Ltd is a regional conglomerate operating in property development, hospitality, and car parking ventures. The property development division contributes around half of the company's revenue. Its portfolio of properties spans mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The projects comprise of a mix of residential, hotel, and resort development. The group operates a hotel business through its subsidiary, Dorsett Hospitality International. Most of the hotel revenue is generated from the Hong Kong market. The car park division represents a smaller portion of the business, which is involved in managing both third-party and self-owned car parks.