QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
First Rate Staffing Corp is engaged in providing staffing solutions. The company's services include recruiting and staffing services for temporary positions in light industrial, distribution center, assembly, and clerical businesses in California and Arizona. It provides an option for the clients and candidates to choose the beneficial working arrangements.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Rate Staffing Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Rate Staffing (FRSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Rate Staffing (OTCEM: FRSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Rate Staffing's (FRSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Rate Staffing.

Q

What is the target price for First Rate Staffing (FRSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Rate Staffing

Q

Current Stock Price for First Rate Staffing (FRSI)?

A

The stock price for First Rate Staffing (OTCEM: FRSI) is $0.00005 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 20:48:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Rate Staffing (FRSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Rate Staffing.

Q

When is First Rate Staffing (OTCEM:FRSI) reporting earnings?

A

First Rate Staffing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Rate Staffing (FRSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Rate Staffing.

Q

What sector and industry does First Rate Staffing (FRSI) operate in?

A

First Rate Staffing is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.