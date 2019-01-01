QQQ
First Au Ltd is engaged in the exploration of gold and base metals in Western Australia. It holds interests in the Gimlet Gold project located to the north west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; Haunted Stream Project located in East Gippsland Victoria; and Talga Gold and Copper/Gold project located in the East Pilbara. The company operates in one reporting segment in Australia which is exploration for gold and base metals.

First Au Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Au (FRSAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Au (OTCPK: FRSAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Au's (FRSAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Au.

Q

What is the target price for First Au (FRSAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Au

Q

Current Stock Price for First Au (FRSAF)?

A

The stock price for First Au (OTCPK: FRSAF) is $0.0101 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 13:55:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Au (FRSAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Au.

Q

When is First Au (OTCPK:FRSAF) reporting earnings?

A

First Au does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Au (FRSAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Au.

Q

What sector and industry does First Au (FRSAF) operate in?

A

First Au is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.