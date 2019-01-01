|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Au (OTCPK: FRSAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for First Au.
There is no analysis for First Au
The stock price for First Au (OTCPK: FRSAF) is $0.0101 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 13:55:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for First Au.
First Au does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for First Au.
First Au is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.