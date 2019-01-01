Ferrovial SA is a Spanish industrial company. The company organizes itself into four segments: Toll Roads, Airports, Construction, and Services. The Toll Roads segment develops and operates toll roads globally. The Airports segment operates four airports in the United Kingdom in Heathrow, Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton. The Construction segment designs and constructs buildings, transport infrastructure, water projects, and completes civil engineering work. The Services segment includes the operation of infrastructure for transport, natural resources, utilities, telecommunications, and waste collection and treatment. By country, the USA represents the largest contribution to revenue, followed by Poland operations.