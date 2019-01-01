Fineland Living Services Group Ltd formerly Fineland Real Estate Services Group Ltd is principally engaged in the provision of comprehensive real estate agency services. The company through its operators in Guangzhou, China provides real estate agency services in both the primary and secondary property markets. It operates in the business segments of Real estate agency service which includes online property referral and agency service; Property research and consultancy service; and Integrated services. The company derives a majority of revenue from the Real estate agency service segment.