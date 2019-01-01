QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
37.5 - 41.3
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
28.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
4imprint Group PLC markets and retails various household and daily need products in the United States and the UK. The company sells promotional products through direct marketing means in North America which generates most of the revenue for the company, and also in the UK and Ireland. Its products comprise apparels, stationery, technology and food products among others. The company's strategy involves achieving organic growth. This implies the use of data-driven, offline and online direct marketing techniques thereby capturing large and fragmented promotional product markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

4imprint Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 4imprint Group (FRRFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 4imprint Group (OTCPK: FRRFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 4imprint Group's (FRRFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 4imprint Group.

Q

What is the target price for 4imprint Group (FRRFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 4imprint Group

Q

Current Stock Price for 4imprint Group (FRRFF)?

A

The stock price for 4imprint Group (OTCPK: FRRFF) is $40.2673 last updated Fri Oct 01 2021 19:29:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 4imprint Group (FRRFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 4imprint Group.

Q

When is 4imprint Group (OTCPK:FRRFF) reporting earnings?

A

4imprint Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 4imprint Group (FRRFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 4imprint Group.

Q

What sector and industry does 4imprint Group (FRRFF) operate in?

A

4imprint Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.