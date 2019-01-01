QQQ
Frontier Developments PLC develops video games for the interactive entertainment sector. It develops games using its Cobra proprietary cross-platform technology along with industry-standard software packages, allowing code and resources developed on PC to be compiled. Its games include RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, LostWinds, Kinectimals, Kinect Disneyland Adventures and Coaster Crazy games. It has only one reportable segment: Self-Published Work. Business operations are based in the UK and its North American subsidiary, Frontier Developments Inc. in the US.

Frontier Developments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frontier Developments (FRRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frontier Developments (OTCPK: FRRDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frontier Developments's (FRRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frontier Developments.

Q

What is the target price for Frontier Developments (FRRDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Frontier Developments

Q

Current Stock Price for Frontier Developments (FRRDF)?

A

The stock price for Frontier Developments (OTCPK: FRRDF) is $32.5 last updated Tue Jun 29 2021 13:54:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frontier Developments (FRRDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frontier Developments.

Q

When is Frontier Developments (OTCPK:FRRDF) reporting earnings?

A

Frontier Developments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Frontier Developments (FRRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frontier Developments.

Q

What sector and industry does Frontier Developments (FRRDF) operate in?

A

Frontier Developments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.