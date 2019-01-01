Frontier Developments PLC develops video games for the interactive entertainment sector. It develops games using its Cobra proprietary cross-platform technology along with industry-standard software packages, allowing code and resources developed on PC to be compiled. Its games include RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, LostWinds, Kinectimals, Kinect Disneyland Adventures and Coaster Crazy games. It has only one reportable segment: Self-Published Work. Business operations are based in the UK and its North American subsidiary, Frontier Developments Inc. in the US.