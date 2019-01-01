QQQ
Range
9.7 - 9.72
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/34.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.61 - 10.78
Mkt Cap
285.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.72
P/E
-
EPS
0.09
Shares
29.4M
Outstanding
Frontier Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Frontier Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frontier Acquisition (FRON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ: FRON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frontier Acquisition's (FRON) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frontier Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Frontier Acquisition (FRON) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Frontier Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Frontier Acquisition (FRON)?

A

The stock price for Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ: FRON) is $9.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frontier Acquisition (FRON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frontier Acquisition.

Q

When is Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRON) reporting earnings?

A

Frontier Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Frontier Acquisition (FRON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frontier Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Frontier Acquisition (FRON) operate in?

A

Frontier Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.