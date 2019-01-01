QQQ
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate company that invests in retail properties. The company's portfolio primarily includes shopping malls and car parking spaces, which are located across different areas of Hong Kong. The trust generates the majority of revenue from rents, with the remaining revenue from utility charges, management fees, car park revenue, license fees, and other sources. Fortune REIT's major tenants include supermarkets, banking, and real estate services companies, restaurants, convenience stores, and general retailers.

Fortune REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortune REIT (FRIVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortune REIT (OTC: FRIVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fortune REIT's (FRIVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fortune REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Fortune REIT (FRIVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fortune REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortune REIT (FRIVF)?

A

The stock price for Fortune REIT (OTC: FRIVF) is $1.02 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:08:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fortune REIT (FRIVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortune REIT.

Q

When is Fortune REIT (OTC:FRIVF) reporting earnings?

A

Fortune REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fortune REIT (FRIVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortune REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortune REIT (FRIVF) operate in?

A

Fortune REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.