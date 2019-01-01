QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
40.23 - 44.6
Mkt Cap
260.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
39.76
Shares
6.2M
Outstanding
MGI Digital Graphic Technology SA is a France-based company engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling digital printing and finishing equipment for the graphics industry. The company offers digital printing and finishing equipment in the areas of inkjet technology, digital printing, spot UV coating, embossed hot foiling, adhesive labels, digital finishing, plastic card production, envelope solutions, and turnkey paper solutions.

MGI Digital Graphic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy MGI Digital Graphic (FRIIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MGI Digital Graphic (OTCEM: FRIIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MGI Digital Graphic's (FRIIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MGI Digital Graphic.

Q

What is the target price for MGI Digital Graphic (FRIIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MGI Digital Graphic

Q

Current Stock Price for MGI Digital Graphic (FRIIF)?

A

The stock price for MGI Digital Graphic (OTCEM: FRIIF) is $42.2 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 17:26:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MGI Digital Graphic (FRIIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MGI Digital Graphic.

Q

When is MGI Digital Graphic (OTCEM:FRIIF) reporting earnings?

A

MGI Digital Graphic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MGI Digital Graphic (FRIIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MGI Digital Graphic.

Q

What sector and industry does MGI Digital Graphic (FRIIF) operate in?

A

MGI Digital Graphic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.