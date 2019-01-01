|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Freshii (OTCPK: FRHHF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Freshii.
There is no analysis for Freshii
The stock price for Freshii (OTCPK: FRHHF) is $1.4701 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:18:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Freshii.
Freshii does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Freshii.
Freshii is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.