Range
1.47 - 1.48
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/7.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.32 - 1.96
Mkt Cap
45.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.48
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
31.2M
Outstanding
Freshii Inc is a company that engages in the development, franchising, and operation of quick-serve restaurants throughout the world with the majority of its locations in Canada and the United States of America. Its products include a menu of salads, burritos, wraps, rice bowls, yoghurts, breakfast and soups made with fresh ingredients. It operates through the Franchise Store and Company-Owned Store segments.

Freshii Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freshii (FRHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freshii (OTCPK: FRHHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Freshii's (FRHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Freshii.

Q

What is the target price for Freshii (FRHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freshii

Q

Current Stock Price for Freshii (FRHHF)?

A

The stock price for Freshii (OTCPK: FRHHF) is $1.4701 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:18:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freshii (FRHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freshii.

Q

When is Freshii (OTCPK:FRHHF) reporting earnings?

A

Freshii does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Freshii (FRHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freshii.

Q

What sector and industry does Freshii (FRHHF) operate in?

A

Freshii is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.