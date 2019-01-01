QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Franchise Group Inc is a personal services company that provides retail federal and state income tax preparation services and related tax settlement products. The vast majority of these offices operate in the United States under the Liberty Tax Service and SiempreTax+ brand names. Liberty Tax also provides online do-it-yourself tax programs within the U.S. The company derives most of its revenue from franchise fees, royalties, and advertising fees related to its franchise locations. The sale of financial products and tax preparation service fees also contribute to sizable percentages of the company's total income. Liberty Tax also operates a smaller portfolio of wholly-owned company offices.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Franchise Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Franchise Group (FRGAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRGAP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Q

What is the target price for Franchise Group (FRGAP) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Franchise Group (FRGAP)?

A

The stock price for Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRGAP) is $25.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Franchise Group (FRGAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Franchise Group.

Q

When is Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGAP) reporting earnings?

A

Franchise Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Franchise Group (FRGAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Franchise Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Franchise Group (FRGAP) operate in?

A

Franchise Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.