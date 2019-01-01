|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fritzy Tech (OTCPK: FRFR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Fritzy Tech.
There is no analysis for Fritzy Tech
The stock price for Fritzy Tech (OTCPK: FRFR) is $0.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:43:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fritzy Tech.
Fritzy Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Fritzy Tech.
Fritzy Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.