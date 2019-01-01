QQQ
%
DIA
%
TLT
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.04 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
15.7K/6.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 1.84
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.08
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
27.7M
Outstanding
Fritzy Tech Inc is currently working on launching its Zshoppers.com brand which is an electronics and general product eCommerce website and also developing its another website named homekout.com. The company is also seeking new business opportunities.

Fritzy Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fritzy Tech (FRFR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fritzy Tech (OTCPK: FRFR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fritzy Tech's (FRFR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fritzy Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Fritzy Tech (FRFR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fritzy Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Fritzy Tech (FRFR)?

A

The stock price for Fritzy Tech (OTCPK: FRFR) is $0.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:43:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fritzy Tech (FRFR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fritzy Tech.

Q

When is Fritzy Tech (OTCPK:FRFR) reporting earnings?

A

Fritzy Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fritzy Tech (FRFR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fritzy Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Fritzy Tech (FRFR) operate in?

A

Fritzy Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.