Fairfax Finl Hldgs
(OTCPK:FRFFF)
$16.5115
At close: Aug 29
$17.11
0.5985[3.62%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT

Fairfax Finl Hldgs Stock (OTC:FRFFF), Dividends

Fairfax Finl Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fairfax Finl Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.84%

Annual Dividend

$0.8992

Last Dividend

Sep 14, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

Fairfax Finl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fairfax Finl Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on September 28, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFFF). The last dividend payout was on September 28, 2018 and was $0.22

Q
How much per share is the next Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFFF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on September 28, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Fairfax Finl Hldgs (OTCPK:FRFFF)?
A

Fairfax Finl Hldgs has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFFF) was $0.22 and was paid out next on September 28, 2018.

