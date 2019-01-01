QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Robinson Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The bank is primarily engaged in providing a full range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Crawford and surrounding counties in Illinois and Knox and surrounding counties in Indiana. The company offers a range of loan products, personal banking, business banking, Accounts & mobile services, and Education & planning.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Robinson Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Robinson Financial (FRFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Robinson Financial (OTCPK: FRFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Robinson Financial's (FRFC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Robinson Financial.

Q

What is the target price for First Robinson Financial (FRFC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Robinson Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for First Robinson Financial (FRFC)?

A

The stock price for First Robinson Financial (OTCPK: FRFC) is $57.9 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:32:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Robinson Financial (FRFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is First Robinson Financial (OTCPK:FRFC) reporting earnings?

A

First Robinson Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Robinson Financial (FRFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Robinson Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does First Robinson Financial (FRFC) operate in?

A

First Robinson Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.