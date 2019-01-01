QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of plant-based and clean-label food and beverage brands. It owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based food and beverage space to develop, formulate, manufacture, distribute and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fresh Factory B.C Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fresh Factory B.C (FRFAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fresh Factory B.C (OTCPK: FRFAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fresh Factory B.C's (FRFAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fresh Factory B.C.

Q

What is the target price for Fresh Factory B.C (FRFAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fresh Factory B.C

Q

Current Stock Price for Fresh Factory B.C (FRFAF)?

A

The stock price for Fresh Factory B.C (OTCPK: FRFAF) is $0.9147 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 18:36:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fresh Factory B.C (FRFAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fresh Factory B.C.

Q

When is Fresh Factory B.C (OTCPK:FRFAF) reporting earnings?

A

Fresh Factory B.C does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fresh Factory B.C (FRFAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fresh Factory B.C.

Q

What sector and industry does Fresh Factory B.C (FRFAF) operate in?

A

Fresh Factory B.C is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.