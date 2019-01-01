ñol

First Real Estate
(OTC:FREVS)
$24.50
-0.05[-0.20%]
Last update: 1:08PM
Day High/Low24.5 - 24.5
52 Week High/Low22.9 - 25.75
Open / Close24.5 / -
Float / Outstanding5.8M / 6.9M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 1.4K
Mkt Cap168.2M
P/E3.81
50d Avg. Price24.14
Div / Yield0.35/1.43%
Payout Ratio4.65
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

First Real Estate (OTC:FREVS), Key Statistics

First Real Estate (OTC: FREVS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
208.8M
Trailing P/E
3.81
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.13
Price / Book (mrq)
2.02
Price / EBITDA
2
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.41
Earnings Yield
26.27%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.29
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
12.16
Tangible Book value per share
12.16
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
142.4M
Total Assets
225.2M
Total Liabilities
142.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
78.35%
Net Margin
-5.32%
EBIT Margin
7.95%
EBITDA Margin
21.29%
Operating Margin
26.49%