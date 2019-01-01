|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Federal Home Loan (OTCQB: FREJN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Federal Home Loan.
There is no analysis for Federal Home Loan
The stock price for Federal Home Loan (OTCQB: FREJN) is $3.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:15:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2008 to stockholders of record on June 12, 2008.
Federal Home Loan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Federal Home Loan.
Federal Home Loan is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.