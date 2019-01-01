FreeSeas (OTC:FREEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of FreeSeas using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
FreeSeas Questions & Answers
When is FreeSeas (OTCEM:FREEF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for FreeSeas
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FreeSeas (OTCEM:FREEF)?
There are no earnings for FreeSeas
What were FreeSeas’s (OTCEM:FREEF) revenues?
There are no earnings for FreeSeas
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.