There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
FreeSeas Inc is engaged in shipping and ports business sector. It is a dry bulk shipping company. It operates two handysize dry bulk carriers. The company's vessels carry a variety of dry bulk commodities, that includes iron ore, grain, and coal, which are called as major bulks, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice, which are called as minor bulks.

FreeSeas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FreeSeas (FREEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FreeSeas (OTCEM: FREEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FreeSeas's (FREEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FreeSeas.

Q

What is the target price for FreeSeas (FREEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FreeSeas

Q

Current Stock Price for FreeSeas (FREEF)?

A

The stock price for FreeSeas (OTCEM: FREEF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:25:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FreeSeas (FREEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FreeSeas.

Q

When is FreeSeas (OTCEM:FREEF) reporting earnings?

A

FreeSeas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FreeSeas (FREEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FreeSeas.

Q

What sector and industry does FreeSeas (FREEF) operate in?

A

FreeSeas is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.