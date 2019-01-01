ñol

Fast Retailing Co
(OTCPK:FRCOF)
464.50
00
Last update: 9:37AM
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low454.02 - 810.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 102.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap47.4B
P/E28.67
50d Avg. Price486.08
Div / Yield4.94/1.06%
Payout Ratio25.24
EPS916.21
Total Float-

Fast Retailing Co (OTC:FRCOF), Key Statistics

Fast Retailing Co (OTC: FRCOF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
40.5B
Trailing P/E
28.67
Forward P/E
30.86
PE Ratio (TTM)
28.67
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.81
Price / Book (mrq)
4.74
Price / EBITDA
12.31
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.48
Earnings Yield
3.49%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.72
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
98.09
Tangible Book value per share
92.03
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.3T
Total Assets
2.6T
Total Liabilities
1.3T
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.5
Gross Margin
49.1%
Net Margin
9%
EBIT Margin
13.53%
EBITDA Margin
21.02%
Operating Margin
11.79%