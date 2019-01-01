Frenchtex (OTC:FRCH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Frenchtex
No Data
Frenchtex Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Frenchtex (FRCH)?
There is no price target for Frenchtex
What is the most recent analyst rating for Frenchtex (FRCH)?
There is no analyst for Frenchtex
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Frenchtex (FRCH)?
There is no next analyst rating for Frenchtex
Is the Analyst Rating Frenchtex (FRCH) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Frenchtex
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.