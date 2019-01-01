|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Frenchtex (OTCEM: FRCH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Frenchtex.
There is no analysis for Frenchtex
The stock price for Frenchtex (OTCEM: FRCH) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Jun 04 2015 19:53:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on January 4, 1991.
Frenchtex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Frenchtex.
Frenchtex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.