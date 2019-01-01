ñol

First Republic Bank
(NYSE:FRC)
155.64
-1.77[-1.12%]
Last update: 9:58AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low153.82 - 156.05
52 Week High/Low136.31 - 222.86
Open / Close155.79 / -
Float / Outstanding178.5M / 179.7M
Vol / Avg.255K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap28B
P/E19.95
50d Avg. Price155.26
Div / Yield1.08/0.69%
Payout Ratio11.15
EPS2.03
Total Float178.5M

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), Key Statistics

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
19.95
Forward P/E
18.87
PE Ratio (TTM)
19.95
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.34
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.47
Price / Book (mrq)
2.26
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
5.01%
Price change 1 M
1.05
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.84
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
69.68
Tangible Book value per share
68.37
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
171B
Total Assets
187.1B
Total Liabilities
171B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.2
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
26.49%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -