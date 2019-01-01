ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Republic Bank
(NYSE:FRC)
155.64
-1.77[-1.12%]
Last update: 9:58AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low153.82 - 156.05
52 Week High/Low136.31 - 222.86
Open / Close155.79 / -
Float / Outstanding178.5M / 179.7M
Vol / Avg.254.8K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap28B
P/E19.95
50d Avg. Price155.26
Div / Yield1.08/0.69%
Payout Ratio11.15
EPS2.03
Total Float178.5M

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), Dividends

First Republic Bank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Republic Bank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.70%

Annual Dividend

$1.08

Last Dividend

Apr 28
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Republic Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Republic Bank (FRC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Republic Bank. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on May 12, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Republic Bank (FRC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Republic Bank (FRC). The last dividend payout was on May 12, 2022 and was $0.27

Q
How much per share is the next First Republic Bank (FRC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Republic Bank (FRC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on May 12, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)?
A

First Republic Bank has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for First Republic Bank (FRC) was $0.27 and was paid out next on May 12, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.