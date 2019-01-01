First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Republic Bank
First Republic Bank Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) was reported by Wolfe Research on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $157.00 expecting FRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.71% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) was provided by Wolfe Research, and First Republic Bank maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Republic Bank, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Republic Bank was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Republic Bank (FRC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $194.00 to $157.00. The current price First Republic Bank (FRC) is trading at is $154.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
