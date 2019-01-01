ñol

Forbion European Acq
(NASDAQ:FRBN)
9.92
00
Last update: 1:52PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.86 - 10.03
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10.7M / 15.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 9.8K
Mkt Cap156.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.96
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.13
Total Float10.7M

Forbion European Acq (NASDAQ:FRBN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Forbion European Acq reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Forbion European Acq using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Forbion European Acq Questions & Answers

Q
When is Forbion European Acq (NASDAQ:FRBN) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Forbion European Acq

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Forbion European Acq (NASDAQ:FRBN)?
A

There are no earnings for Forbion European Acq

Q
What were Forbion European Acq’s (NASDAQ:FRBN) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Forbion European Acq

