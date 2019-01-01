Franklin Financial Servs (NASDAQ:FRAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Franklin Financial Servs
No Data
Franklin Financial Servs Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Franklin Financial Servs (FRAF)?
There is no price target for Franklin Financial Servs
What is the most recent analyst rating for Franklin Financial Servs (FRAF)?
There is no analyst for Franklin Financial Servs
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Franklin Financial Servs (FRAF)?
There is no next analyst rating for Franklin Financial Servs
Is the Analyst Rating Franklin Financial Servs (FRAF) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Franklin Financial Servs
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.