QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Foraco Intl
(OTCPK:FRACF)
1.72
00
Last update: 11:23AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.19 - 1.89
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 99M
Vol / Avg.- / 10.7K
Mkt Cap170.2M
P/E4.5
50d Avg. Price1.7
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Foraco Intl (OTC:FRACF), Key Statistics

Foraco Intl (OTC: FRACF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
263.5M
Trailing P/E
4.5
Forward P/E
6.59
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.5
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.6
Price / Book (mrq)
2.73
Price / EBITDA
2.1
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.25
Earnings Yield
22.23%
Price change 1 M
1.06
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.5
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.63
Tangible Book value per share
-0.07
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
181M
Total Assets
249.8M
Total Liabilities
181M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
14.11%
Net Margin
0.63%
EBIT Margin
5.33%
EBITDA Margin
12.48%
Operating Margin
5.33%