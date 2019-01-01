ñol

First Industrial Realty
(NYSE:FR)
53.00
-0.69[-1.29%]
Last update: 9:39AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low53.13 - 53.21
52 Week High/Low50.23 - 66.74
Open / Close53.39 / -
Float / Outstanding97M / 132M
Vol / Avg.22.3K / 898.4K
Mkt Cap7B
P/E28.56
50d Avg. Price58.36
Div / Yield1.18/2.20%
Payout Ratio58.78
EPS0.27
Total Float97M

First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR), Dividends

First Industrial Realty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Industrial Realty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.98%

Annual Dividend

$1.18

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Industrial Realty Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Industrial Realty (FR) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 4, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Industrial Realty (FR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for First Industrial Realty ($FR) will be on July 18, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Industrial Realty (FR) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next First Industrial Realty (FR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for First Industrial Realty (FR) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.30

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR)?
A

The most current yield for First Industrial Realty (FR) is 2.11% and is payable next on July 18, 2022

