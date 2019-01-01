Fevertree Drinks PLC is a UK based holding and investment company. It is engaged in the business activity of developing and marketing premium mixer drinks. The company's product portfolio includes Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, Elderflower tonic water, Aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, Lemon tonic water, Ginger beer, Ginger ale, Smoky ginger ale, Spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, Lemonade, Premium Soda Water and Mediterranean Orange. The company operates in the UK, USA, Europe, and other countries, of which the majority of the revenue from the United Kingdom.