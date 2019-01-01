QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Fuquan Financial Co is a shell company seeking to create value for shareholders by merging with another entity.

Fuquan Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fuquan Financial (FQFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fuquan Financial (OTCEM: FQFC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fuquan Financial's (FQFC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fuquan Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Fuquan Financial (FQFC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fuquan Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Fuquan Financial (FQFC)?

A

The stock price for Fuquan Financial (OTCEM: FQFC) is $0.00979 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 19:40:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fuquan Financial (FQFC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fuquan Financial.

Q

When is Fuquan Financial (OTCEM:FQFC) reporting earnings?

A

Fuquan Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fuquan Financial (FQFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fuquan Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Fuquan Financial (FQFC) operate in?

A

Fuquan Financial is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.