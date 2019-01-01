|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fuquan Financial (OTCEM: FQFC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Fuquan Financial.
There is no analysis for Fuquan Financial
The stock price for Fuquan Financial (OTCEM: FQFC) is $0.00979 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 19:40:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fuquan Financial.
Fuquan Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Fuquan Financial.
Fuquan Financial is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.