Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
2.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It owns properties in Canada and United States. Currently, it is focused on the Gordon Lake Property, located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

Golden Pursuit Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Pursuit Resources (FPVTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Pursuit Resources (OTCPK: FPVTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Pursuit Resources's (FPVTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Pursuit Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Pursuit Resources (FPVTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Pursuit Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Pursuit Resources (FPVTF)?

A

The stock price for Golden Pursuit Resources (OTCPK: FPVTF) is $0.093 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 19:18:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Pursuit Resources (FPVTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Pursuit Resources.

Q

When is Golden Pursuit Resources (OTCPK:FPVTF) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Pursuit Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Pursuit Resources (FPVTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Pursuit Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Pursuit Resources (FPVTF) operate in?

A

Golden Pursuit Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.