Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
5.4M/5.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
340.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
226.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BIGtoken Inc is the leading ethically-sourced identity, data, and insights creation platform. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIGtoken offers users choice, transparency, and compensation for their anonymized data. Participating consumers earn rewards and advertisers and media companies get access to insights from compliant, zero-party data for marketing and media activation.

BIGtoken Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BIGtoken (FPVD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BIGtoken (OTCPK: FPVD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BIGtoken's (FPVD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BIGtoken.

Q

What is the target price for BIGtoken (FPVD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BIGtoken

Q

Current Stock Price for BIGtoken (FPVD)?

A

The stock price for BIGtoken (OTCPK: FPVD) is $0.0015 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BIGtoken (FPVD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BIGtoken.

Q

When is BIGtoken (OTCPK:FPVD) reporting earnings?

A

BIGtoken does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BIGtoken (FPVD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BIGtoken.

Q

What sector and industry does BIGtoken (FPVD) operate in?

A

BIGtoken is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.