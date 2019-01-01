Provident Financial PLC owns Vanquis Bank and specializes in consumer credit with its Provident and Satsuma Loans brands. It operates in the United Kingdom. Provident also owns Moneybarn, which specializes in car finance for consumers in the nonstandard credit market. The bank's approach to nonstandard lending includes attempting to secure longer-term lower-rate funding and assessing the creditworthiness of its individual customers. Provident also emphasizes growing higher-return businesses in nonstandard markets, while at the same time maintaining a disciplined capital structure. Its largest business by customer base is its credit card business supplied by Vanquis Bank. The bank gives its customers a low credit limit and increases it based on how a customer has handled their account.