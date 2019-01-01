QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.64 - 4.87
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
253.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Provident Financial PLC owns Vanquis Bank and specializes in consumer credit with its Provident and Satsuma Loans brands. It operates in the United Kingdom. Provident also owns Moneybarn, which specializes in car finance for consumers in the nonstandard credit market. The bank's approach to nonstandard lending includes attempting to secure longer-term lower-rate funding and assessing the creditworthiness of its individual customers. Provident also emphasizes growing higher-return businesses in nonstandard markets, while at the same time maintaining a disciplined capital structure. Its largest business by customer base is its credit card business supplied by Vanquis Bank. The bank gives its customers a low credit limit and increases it based on how a customer has handled their account.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Provident Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Provident Financial (FPLPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Provident Financial (OTCPK: FPLPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Provident Financial's (FPLPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Provident Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Provident Financial (FPLPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Provident Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Provident Financial (FPLPY)?

A

The stock price for Provident Financial (OTCPK: FPLPY) is $4.305 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 20:45:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Provident Financial (FPLPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on October 31, 2012.

Q

When is Provident Financial (OTCPK:FPLPY) reporting earnings?

A

Provident Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Provident Financial (FPLPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Provident Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Provident Financial (FPLPY) operate in?

A

Provident Financial is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.